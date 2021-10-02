Man arrested after allegedly crashing into Warwick Castle fence while drunk

A 31-year-old man from Wednesbury has been arrested following a driving offence that took place at Warwick Castle at approximately 9pm on Saturday night.

It is alleged that following an altercation, the man, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, has crashed his vehicle into the castle fences on Stratford Road.

Warwickshire Police said that the man remains in custody while investigations continue.

Anyone who saw the incident or has information that can assist enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 382 of 2 October.