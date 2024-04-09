Stratford man, 32, arrested after making threats with knife in Greenhill Street
Published: 13:47, 09 April 2024
Warwickshire Police arrested a man last night (Monday) after reports of someone brandishing a knife at members of the public and motorists in Greenhill Street.
The 32-year-old from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Officers said enquiries were ongoing, and that any witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident can go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../tell-us-something.../
Quote incident 42 of 8 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.