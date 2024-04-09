Warwickshire Police arrested a man last night (Monday) after reports of someone brandishing a knife at members of the public and motorists in Greenhill Street.

The 32-year-old from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Warwickshire Police: drug arrest

Officers said enquiries were ongoing, and that any witnesses or anyone with doorbell or dashcam footage of the incident can go to https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/.../tell-us-something.../

Quote incident 42 of 8 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.