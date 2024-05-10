Two men have been arrested following a stabbing incident in Alcester this afternoon (Friday). One of the men was airlifted to hospital.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance, said: ““We were called to reports of a stabbing nearby to Fields Park Drive in Alcester. One ambulance and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man with serious injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

Confirming the arrests, Warwickshire Police said: “Two men have been arrested following a report of a violent incident in Alcester this afternoon.

“Officers do not believe there is any risk to the wider public.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ citing incident 190 of 10 May.