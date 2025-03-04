Man airlifted to hospital after collision between motorbike and car at Wootton Wawen

A MOTORCYCLIST was airlifted to hospital following a collision with a car at Wootton Wawen this afternoon (Tuesday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to an incident on the A3400 at 1.30pm and responded with two ambulances and a paramedic officer. The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance with medics on board was also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson said: “The motorcyclist, a man, sustained multiple serious injuries in the collision and received trauma care from the team of ambulance staff who attended the incident.

Warwickshire Police

“Once stabilised, the man was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where he is receiving further emergency care.

“The driver of the car, a man, was assessed and found with minor injuries but was conveyed to Warwick Hospital for further precautionary checks.”

Warwickshire Police had closed the road while officers dealt with the collision, which was close to Wootton Hall.