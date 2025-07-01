Man, aged in his 50s, dies following motorbike crash in south Warwickshire

A MAN has died following a motorbike crash near Southam on Monday (30th June).

Warwickshire Police said the fatal collision happened on Banbury Road shortly before 8.50pm.

The man, who police said was in his 50s, was declared dead at the scene and his next of kin has been informed.

Officers have appealed for any witnesses to get in contact by calling 101 and quoting incident number 416 of 30th June 2025.