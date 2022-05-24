Man, 32, on drink-driving charge after M40 crash near Henley junction

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with drink driving following crash on the M40 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident involved a car and lorry and led to a "significant fuel spill" - and which resulted in the closure of the M40 at from Junction 16 to 15 southbound, between the Stratford Road turn-off for Henley and the A46 Warwick Bypass. The car was first involved in a collision that resulting in significant debris and the lorry then struck the debris.

Warwickshire police (53437005)

Road closures remained in place for 21 hours while road resurfacing took place due to the fuel spill.

Harry Barnes from Brinklow was arrested at the scene and later charged. The 32-year-old is due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court on June 28.

A police spokesperson confirmed: “We were called at 00.48 Sunday morning (22nd May) to a report of a two vehicle collision on M40 J16-15.”