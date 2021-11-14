Police have named the man who sadly died in a car accident near Stratford on Saturday as Jonathan Silvester, 32, who was from the town.

The crash involved two cars and happened at approximately 7am on the A46, Alcester Road at the Billesley/Aston Cantlow junction.

Near the scene of the accident on Saturday (53047388)

A statement issued by Warwickshire Police appealed for any witnesses to come forward and said:

“Sadly, a man died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Next of kin have been informed.

“Another man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

“The deceased has been named as Jonathan Silvester, who was 32-years-old and lived in Stratford upon Avon. Our deepest condolences go to Jonathan’s family.”

Police asked that any potential witnesses make contact as soon as possible, and that if you were driving on the A46 in the area of Billesley at around 7am, to check your dash-cam for any footage that may help them with their enquiries.

Call 101 quoting incident reference 95 of 13 November 2021