A 30-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the fire at The Stags Head, Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses following the fire, which was said to have started in the thatched roof.

Police and firefighters from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene just after 1am this morning (Monday) following multiple reports from members of the public.

The man in custody is from Wellesbourne and was arrested on suspicion of arson shortly after 2am after being located by officers

Detective Constable Emma Mackay said: “We are working with the fire service to establish the cause and are treating the incident as suspected arson at this time.

“A man has been arrested in connection with the fire and he is currently in police custody.

“We appreciate this is a concerning incident but thankfully no-one suffered any injuries.

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we have closed some roads and would ask for patience from local residents while we carry out further lines of enquiry."

Anyone with information should call 101, report it online or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 10 of the 11th October 2021.

A police spokesperson added: "We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the pub between 12.30am and 1.30am this morning or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

"The pub is a Grade II-listed building and dates back to 1837. As such our team will be assisting our colleagues in ensuring the historic nature of the building and its importance is reflected in any subsequent prosecutions."