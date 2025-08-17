Man, 27, drowns at Warwickshire beauty spot

A 27-year-old man drowned at a Warwickshire beauty spot this afternoon (Sunday).

Wojciech Berlan, from Redditch, was swimming at Ensor’s Pool in Nuneaton when he got into difficulty. Warwickshire Police said he disappeared beneath the water and did not resurface for over five minutes.

Emergency services were called at 12.24pm and recovered Wojciech from the water, but he was confirmed dead at 1.30pm.

Warwickshire Police are investigating the death on behalf of the coroner.

His next of kin have been informed, police said.

Ensor’s Pool is a former clay pit which was turned into a wildlife area.



