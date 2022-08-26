Home   News   Article

Man, 24, arrested on suspicion of drink-driving on Stratford-upon-Avon gyratory

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 11:08, 26 August 2022

A 24-year-old man from Wellesbourne was arrested at 4.25am on Thursday morning (25th August) on suspicion of drink driving after CCTV operators alerted police to a BMW driver they were concerned about on the gyratory in Stratford.

Warwickshire Police drink drive campaign (58804330)

Officers attended and located the driver and his three passengers in a side road. He failed a roadside breath test and remains in custody awaiting interview.

