A 24-year-old man from Wellesbourne was arrested at 4.25am on Thursday morning (25th August) on suspicion of drink driving after CCTV operators alerted police to a BMW driver they were concerned about on the gyratory in Stratford.

Warwickshire Police drink drive campaign (58804330)

Officers attended and located the driver and his three passengers in a side road. He failed a roadside breath test and remains in custody awaiting interview.