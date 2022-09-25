A man and a woman died in a crash on the M40 on Saturday evening (24th September).

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man from Berkshire on suspicion of driving with excess drugs.

Emergency services were called shortly before 8pm to reports of a collision on the southbound side of carriageway between junctions 15 (Warwick) and 16 (Henley).

It involved three vehicles – a silver Mercedes, a blue Dodge Nitro and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Warwickshire Police appeal (53047390)

Sadly the driver of the Ford and a passenger – a man and a woman both in their 60s – were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Their next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance, however both sides of the carriageway have now fully reopened.

Warwickshire Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward - including anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles, and the manner in which they were being driven.

They’re also keen to speak to anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information should contact the force quoting incident 323 of 24 September.