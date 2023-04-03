A car has been seized and a male is being investigated for dangerous driving following an incident outside a car show in Warwickshire yesterday.

At 3.56pm yesterday, 2nd April, police were called to a report of a vehicle hitting pedestrians on Banbury Road in Gaydon.

Officers arrived and ascertained that, while leaving an event for modified cars, a BMW 5 Series collided with several pedestrians and damaged a traffic light before being driven off.

None of the pedestrians sustained serious injuries.

The car was located down the road and seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

The driver has been identified and officers are presently investigating.

Sergeant Leanne Mason said: “I need not stress how much more serious this incident could have been. We will not tolerate this sort of behaviour on Warwickshire’s roads.

“We have seized the car and officers are continuing with their enquiries.

“We are aware of video footage of the incident being shared online. Officers would like to see as many angles as possible.

“To that end, we are asking that anyone with video or dash cam footage, or who saw the incident, contacts us by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident 210 of April 2.”