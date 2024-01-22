Mal’s becomes Jane’s as popular food trailer in Stratford changes hands
Published: 11:43, 22 January 2024
| Updated: 11:43, 22 January 2024
A POPULAR café trailer in Stratford has a new owner.
Mal’s Diner has been serving sandwiches, snacks and hot and cold drinks at its base on Avenue Farm Industrial Estate for 31 years.
However, when owners Mal and Rose Hallows wanted to retire, they put the business up for sale with Sheldon Bosley Knight’s (SBK) commercial department with an asking price of £35,000.