BEARLEY hosted one of the district’s first Macmillan Coffee Mornings of the season last Saturday (23rd September) where cake lovers had a choice treats including lemon drizzle, carrot, coffee and walnut, and chocolate brownie.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, which raises money for the cancer charity, officially take place tomorrow (Friday, 29th September), but Gill Groom and her two friends Jenny Bak and Suzanne Hotton, have already started the fundraising.

Friends Jenny Bak, Gill Groom and Suzanne Hotton were busy in the kitchen at Bearley Village Hall for a fundraising Macmillan coffee morning. Photo: Mark Williamson

Gill, who held the event at the village hall, said: “It was the fifth coffee morning we have organised together and raised a total of £334. It was really well attended, and everyone who came stayed for quite a while. It was lovely to see everyone chatting together, it was a real community occasion.”