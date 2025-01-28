THE introduction of 20 per cent VAT on private school fees appears to be having an effect in Warwickshire, with some parents transferring their children from independent to state education.

This week a spokesperson for Warwickshire County Council told the Herald that so far during the 2024-25 academic year – from September 2024 to January 2025 – the authority had received 103 transfer applications. These had come from parents of children previously or currently attending an independent school – from reception through to year 11 – of which 57 had transferred to a state school.

This figure, over a period of only four months, compared to an all-year total of 108 applications and 74 subsequent transfers of pupils from independent to state schools during 2023-24.

Warwickshire County Council

Of the 57 transfers during the current academic year, 36 were secondary school pupils, 20 were primary and one was “all through” (combining both primary and secondary).

However, one private school in Stratford remains positive in response to the double whammy of VAT charges and national insurance increases.

Marcus Cook, headmaster of the Croft Preparatory School, was asked by the Herald if school fees had increased as a result of the changes announced by the government.

He said: “As of January 2025, parents are paying more but not equivalent to the full 20 per cent. We’ve managed to pass on any savings from operational costs that are VAT reclaimable, and we will endeavour to continue doing this.”

Asked if the increase in fees had resulted in a reduced intake of pupils, or to parents withdrawing their children from private education and transferring them to state schools, Mr Cook said: “It’s early days to report on the full impact of these tax impositions but as of today, we’re sitting with the same number of children in attendance as we were at the start of the academic year.

“Despite the economic challenges, we’re committed to ensuring children get the most out of their time here, academically, socially and emotionally, and this will never change.”

The Herald put the same questions to Stratford Preparatory School and Warwick School. Stratford Preparatory School declined to comment and Warwick did not respond by the time the Herald went to press.

The Croft’s fees range from £3,576 to £5,820 a term – or £10,728 to £17,460 a year – plus an additional charge for lunch of £200 a term (£600 a year).

Stratford Preparatory School, which teaches children from the age of two to 11, charges fees ranging from £2,188 to £4,460 a term – before VAT. There is also a charge for lunch, of £210 a term.

At Warwick School the original full-board fee for senior pupils was £14,190 a term. There’s a discount of £1,135, bringing the figure down to £13,055, but the VAT of £2,610 results in a sum of £15,666 a term. Lunch is an extra £280 a term.

There are 67 schools in the Stratford district with a total capacity of 22,003 – 55 infant/primary schools, 11 secondary and one junior. Throughout Warwickshire there are 248 schools with a total capacity of 98,268.