Making a difference with old coins for Ukraine

Outdated coins and notes from any country in the world are being collected to help support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Cash4Coins is calling for any outdated foreign or English currency which they can convert into charitable donations for Ukraine humanitarian appeals.

The Herald is supporting the appeal and our offices on Guild Street are a drop-off point in Stratford.

Charity liaison manager at Cash4Coins, Carol Spires, who lives in Henley, said: “The crisis in Ukraine is just so sad and so tragic. For me personally, it was seeing women and children who were just like my daughter and her children, who probably came from a normal life, just being swung into poverty and sheer terror.

“Knowing how people are contributing at the moment through donations of materials that they need, I just thought of what we can bring to the table, and it’s a bit of a no-brainer. It’s stuff that’s lying around that we can convert. It’s just another stream of revenue that can be paid into the fund.

“This is a window of opportunity for people to dig deep into their drawers and lofts and we can get it converted into cash.”

Anyone wanting to help raise funds with their old currency can bring the coins to the Herald’s office between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.