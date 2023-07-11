THE Fred Winter Centre (FWC) in Stratford opened its doors to help homeless and vulnerable people 18 months ago and is pleased to report it’s now establishing partnerships with key organisations in the town like the Royal Shakespeare Company.

There was an official opening last December but in terms of helping those most in need, the FWC now has all of its 15 apartments on the Guild Street sited occupied and continues to offer support service that enable people to re-build their lives and the skills to start again.

Fred Winter Centre in Guild Street, Stratford.

At times it’s not been an easy journey. There is a public perception among some that the centre actually provides free food and accommodation only to attract a certain type of person in society get a good night’s sleep with a roof over their heads before going back out on the streets to beg, drink and take drugs all day. It’s a perception that might take some time to dislodge.