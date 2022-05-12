Make your bid for unique piece of Stratford art

A unique illustration of Stratford is being auctioned off to aid Stratford Literary Festival’s outreach work.

Artist Tamsin Rosewell, from Leek Wooton, was commissioned to do the artwork for the cover of this year’s literary festival programme.

Artist Tamsin Rosewell with her Stratford Festival Stratford scene artwork. Photo: Mark Williamson L3/2/22/3549. (54794789)

The colourful painting includes landmarks such as the Dirty Duck and Holy Trinity Church.

Explaining her inspiration for the work Tamsin said: “When you think about where Stratford is, it’s a bustling town surrounded by countryside. It’s got sheep and fields on all sides, along with the sheer amount of water that courses around the town.”

The painting has been framed in solid natural oak and is now on display in Waterstones in Stratford.

Bidding for the artwork began at £90. It is a silent auction, and bidders are welcome to submit their offers to Tamsin at rosewelltamsin@gmail.com. by 9pm on Sunday, 15th May.

Tamsin continued: “I'll be sharing the proceeds with the literary festival specifically to boost their outreach work. These extra funds will enable them to continue to take authors into schools, do writing workshops in prisons, and run groups out in the community. This is such vital and valuable work, and I love the idea that my artwork can help support it.”

Tamsin will be sharing updates on her Instagram page at @hobs_lantern.