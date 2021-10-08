Stratford District Council should urge the Government to make the £20 uplift to universal credit permanent in order the help struggling families- according to opposition councillors.

Universal Credit (52053942)

During the pandemic the Government increased universal credit by £20, but the Government decided to end the uplift as of Wednesday 6th October.

During the next Full Council meeting on 18th October, Liberal Democrat councillors will also call on the council to support the continuation of the £20 uplift and to look at the impact removing it will have on services such as housing.

More than 5,000 families in Stratford District are currently receiving universal credit or working tax credit, many with children.

A recent report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimates that cutting universal credit could force 500,000 people nationally into poverty.

Opposition councillors say high house prices, a long housing waiting list and the high number of people furloughed in the district during the pandemic, mean there are worries that more local families will be struggling.

Councillors are expected to discuss the motion during the Full Council meeting on 18th October.