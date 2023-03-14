STRATFORD residents are being asked to make life a little sweeter for children in war-torn Ukraine.

Aid for Ukraine, which operates out of Stratford and Leamington, wants people to buy a chocolate Easter egg and take it to a collection point.

The nearest drop-off centre in Stratford is the Fishing and Outdoors shop on Timothy’s Bridge Road, run by Martyn Edwards.

The egg campaign.

The county-wide egg collection is also backed by The Polish Centre, LKQ Euro Car Parts, Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Gin Company, Windmill Hill Brewing Company, the Rotary Club and Boden.

The chocolate eggs will be transported to Ukraine so that they can be given out to children in time for Easter.

Aid for Ukraine supporter Dawid Kozlowski said: “Easter is a special time for families and communities to come together and celebrate.

“Unfortunately, not all children have the opportunity to enjoy the festivities and treats that come with this holiday - that's where we can help.”

More than 1,000 Christmas presents were given to orphans and other traumatised youngsters over the festive period, thanks to Aid for Ukraine’s ‘Become Santa’ appeal.

A shop opened by Aid for Ukraine in Leamington sells products donated by local businesses, ranging from glassware to craft gin and beer, with all profits going to help Ukrainians.

The charity has also delivered six ambulances to Ukraine, all of which it has funded.

The deadline for Easter egg donations is 31st March 2023.

Anyone preferring to give money so that the charity can buy Easter eggs can donate cash via Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/4ce9b1ed