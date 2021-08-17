Major Town Hall refurbishment begins

SCAFFOLDING has been erected outside Stratford Town Hall as part of a major refurbishment.

The work on the exterior and interior of the Grade II*-listed building in Sheep Street was scheduled last year but the pandemic saw a reversal of plans and the interior was refurbished first to enable social distancing on pavements without scaffolding in place.

The scaffolding finally went up this week, with the exterior refurbishment due for completion on 5th December.