A TEAM of volunteer can-can dancers has been busy rehearsing their leg-kicks ahead of a special fundraising event taking place this summer.

The women, who all work in Stratford in a variety of roles, including a nail technician, an office worker and a barista, will be providing some high-energy entertainment at a black tie fundraising dinner.

The lively routine made famous by the Moulin Rogue in the 19th century will be performed by seven women from the Stratford Sunday Lunch Club on 26th August at the Crowne Plaza hotel to raise money for The Shakespeare Hospice.