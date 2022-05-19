This year’s Polish Heritage Day was celebrated with a multicultural event held at Guild Hall on 8th May.

Malgosia Librowski from organisers, community group Copernicana said it was “magical with community spirit at its heart”.

Polish Heritage Day celebrations. photos: Radek Maziuk and Kamila Maziuk (56750390)

The first part of the late-afternoon event comprised brief introduction about the links between Poland and Shakespeare and readings from Shakespeare in Polish language by the staff members and children from the drama club and Polish GCSE class at the Jan Brzechwa Polish Saturday School in Stratford.

Malgosia explained: “The Polish actors used Stanislaw Baranczak'r translation of Shakespeare. A Renaissance figure, Baranczak was a distinguished scholar, translator and political activist who was forced to flee the repressions of communist government and sought refuge in the US. Baranczak translated nearly all of William Shakespeare’s works into Polish; his renditions feel contemporary and are much cherished by the Polish readers and actors.”

Polish Heritage Day celebrations. photos: Radek Maziuk and Kamila Maziuk (56750392)

She continued: “We were delighted to be joined in our celebrations by its international friends who presented their own short excerpts from Shakespeare.” The audience heard Shakespeare read in eight languages of the Stratford community: Ukrainian (Oksana Tatar), Hungarian (Anna Gubis), French (Claudine Pearson), Danish (Sophie Clausen), Tamil (Hemila Nelson), Czech (Lucie Zawada), Luganda (Peter Bazira), Italian (Manuela Perthegella) and English (Danny Masewicz). The readings included among others Sonnet 66 Tir'd with all these, for restful death I cry read in Ukrainian by Oksana Tatar and The Quality of Mercy translated and read in Luganda by Peter Bazira. The mayor and mayoress, Kevin and Pauline Taylor also attended.

The second part of the event was led by Marek and Ania Was who, together with their music ensemble, took the audience on a journey around some of the most iconic Polish music pieces arranged and directed by Marek Was. The music presented included Polish Renaissance composer Stanislaw Gomulka, Fryderyk Chopin, Polish film music and traditional Polish folk tunes. The event ended with Marek’s arrangement of Dream about Warsaw – a much-loved piece by one of the most influential artists in Polish pop music of the XXth century, Czeslaw Niemen.