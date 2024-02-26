Buy high res photos here https://stratfordherald.zenfolio.com/p28179178

YET again Stratford Youth Theatre (SYT) knocked it out of the park for their latest show, The Spiderwick Chronicles, which ran at the Bear Pit from the 14th to 17th February.

The company’s previous offering was The Clopton Ghosts, an original story that weaved Shakespeare-era history of local family the Cloptons, with stories from Covid times. It was bold and great fun – with plenty of jump scares and excellent performances from the young cast.

The cast of the Stratford Youth Theatre production of The Spiderwick Chronicles features Jacquetta Grey as Captain Wormrat/Betrythyn, Noah Guest as Hogsqueal, Issy Tombs as Thimbletack, Petra Manhood as Byron the Griffin/Nevanthi and Dave Price as Arthur Spiderwick. Photo: Mark Williamson

This time round, founders of SYT’s, husband and wife team, writer Sarah Plowright and director Aaron Bixley, have taken on the ridiculously ambitious task of putting fairly complex children’s fantasy novel The Spiderwick Chronicles, by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, on stage.