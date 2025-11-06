Stratford Literary Festival, 30th October to 2nd November, Crowne Plaza

Seventeen years since its modest launch, Stratford Literary Festival continues to grow elegantly bigger and attracts a whole bunch of A-listers.

It is run by a legion of redoubtable volunteers – super efficient, ever smiling and fuelled by a love of literature. They remind me of librarians crossed with super ninjas, and we must mention them first for helping the festival to run as slickly as a freshly oiled seal pup. Hats also off to festival supremo Annie Ashworth too, whose vision and unswervingly calm demeanour ensures the whole thing is carried out with absolute class and aplomb.

Graham Norton.

Stay with me while I gush some more, but what I especially love about the literary festival is that the experience you take away is always never predictable.

There were some 70 events over four days to choose from, with some overlapping so you must prioritise your choices – it means there are umpteen permutations you could go for as your personally curated selections.

Obviously there are the big plums at the top of the tree: Sir Philip Pullman, Graham Norton, John Cleese and Lyse Doucet.

But there are numerous smaller berries to be gathered greedily too: with a plethora of fascinating-sounding talks, workshops and niche events to choose from.

At one point I was chatting to the team at the front desk – where you could buy an adorable selection of festival merch, including mugs and totes, or ask cunningly taxing questions. As I waited for my tickets to print, a number of bespectacled boffin-looking types came and asked the team the way to the ‘cryptic sudoku’. How curious. Apparently the sell-out event featured a live cracking of a fiendishly difficult sudoku by the puzzlers behind Cracking The Cryptic (the most popular YouTube sudoku channel). It gave me The Queen’s Gambit vibes, and made me wonder if I might be missing out…

But I decided to stick to letters rather than numbers and enjoyed my first dalliance of the festival, Gyles Brandreth.

(Alas I was working Friday, so had to miss Graham Norton, who I adore. Apparently he gave the audience maximum entertainment and shared, among other things, who his dream guests would be. I reckon Brad Pitt is on that sacred list, but have no clue who else, do let me know if you were there!)

Above, Gyles Brandreth, right Nicola Sturgeon, and below Lyse Doucet.

Anyway back to GB, who I also admire – he is a national treasure, the funniest storyteller, and should definitely be on the next Celebrity Traitors – he’d absolutely rival Alan Carr for duplicitousness and smirkingness.

A former Stratford resident, he lived in New Street in Old Town and ran the teddy bear museum.

It was a love of a certain teddy that led him to write his latest book, Somewhere, a Boy and a Bear: The Remarkable Life of A A Milne and the Legacy of Winnie the Pooh.

The new biography tells the remarkable story of A A Milne – and of the ‘bear of very little brain’ who went on to become a global phenomenon.

Stratford Literary Festival. Photos Rupert Barnes

In his talk to a packed Crowne Plaza ballroom, Gyles regaled the audience with accounts from the book and some shaggy anecdotes linked to its creation.

This included fascinating insight into his relationship with the real Christopher Robin – Milne’s son, who became conflicted about fame and separated himself from his parents. Who knew that adorable bear could cause so much trouble?

But there’s never a truly sad moment with Gyles, as he capers off, sharing another hilarious story.

My absolute favourite anecdote, that I am still tittering about, was his account of a trip to Jamaica for research, as it’s where Milne grew up. He was standing on the beach at sunset with his wife when they spotted an old woman, nut brown in colour, making her way towards them – they watched.

“Here she comes, as I say nut brown, an old woman making her way, tottering along,” he said, stringing the suspense out. “She was almost upon us when we realised it was Mick Jagger.” Cue much hilarity.

Stratford Literary Festival. Photos Rupert Barnes

Utterly charmed by Gyles’ storytelling, I found myself buying a copy of his weighty Milne volume, even though I had no notion of doing so before hearing him speak. That’s the literary festival magic at its commercial best.

Rather randomly, another event that caught my eye on Saturday was Edward Brooke-Hitching talking about his new book The Madman’s Orchestra. A so-called ‘QI Elf’, Edward is one of those super clever chaps that compiles curious questions for the brainy TV quiz.

Brought up in an antiquarian book shop, his particular interest is in eccentric people and inventions from the past. His book is again a case of gathering quirky stories and delivering them with relish – and ace illustrations.

One such story involves the painting The Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch, 1450-1516 – one of the figures destined for hell features some musical notation on their bare bum – naturally a university researcher has recreated the music, which Edward shares on his podcast. Which is ace and ass at the same time.

It was an early start on Sunday for the ‘Review of the Papers’, with Andrew Lownie – whose explosive expose of the Duke and Duchess of York has just been published – former prison governor and government counter terrorism advisor Ian Acheson, and politician Nicola Sturgeon. It was a little frustrating that the host didn’t get them actually discussing that morning’s papers, but rather generic news subjects. And especially annoying that they didn’t discuss the Herald, even though that was promised. The only nod to that was Acheson saying that he thought it was rather a good thing that local papers had been replaced by social media and ‘citizen journalism’. I would have heckled but didn’t want to upset the festival bouncers, aka the ninja librarians!

And anyway I had a huge takeaway from the session which I am grateful for, and that’s how brilliant Nicola Sturgeon is. She came across as authentic, wise, full of integrity and a bit fearless… and she gained a new admirer in me.

I spent the rest of the day in a similar state of admiration as I enjoyed talks by Sir Philip Pullman and Lyse Doucet. Both amazing human beings that make the world a better place.

Stratford Literary Festival. Photos Rupert Barnes

Sir Philip was there to launch The Rose Field, the final instalment of his globally successful The Book of Dust trilogy – a momentous occasion for the many millions of his fans who have followed the adventures of Lyra over 30 years.

Everything he said was so beatifically wise, I imagine it’s like meeting the Pope if you’re a believer. His books are literally like the Bible to some, and it wasn’t just a pleasure to hear him speak – and read an extract – but also to see the audience’s pure joy in watching him.

The BBC’s chief international correspondent, Lyse Doucet, talked about her life as a foreign correspondent and her first book, The Finest Hotel in Kabul.

Stratford Literary Festival. Photos Rupert Barnes

She tells the story of the hopes and tragedies of Afghanistan through the prism of the Intercontinental Hotel, which became her home during many years of reporting from the country.

Again, she is funny and wise and all kinds of amazing. The most profoundly moving bit of her session came during the audience question and answer at the end. A doctor who had served in Helmand during the worst of the fighting, asked her a question – something about hopes for the future of the country – but before she answered she asked him about his service, and added “I hope you all returned” – in a way that conveyed she understood what he had gone through. The audience spontaneously clapped, as the man briefly became too choked to speak.

It was such a moving moment and perfectly evoked what makes the literary festival so special: shared experiences, listening to others and common humanity.

