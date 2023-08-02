SPIRITS were high at the recent Honeybourne Craft Fayre and Dog Show despite the weather.

One of the exhibitors at the village hall was Maggie Hudspeth with her hat making business - Maggie Comley Millinery.

Alcester milliner Maggie Comley attended the Honeybourne Craft Fayre at the village hall on Saturday showing off her designs to visitors. It was the first show Maggie has attended since teaching herself the art of hat making a couple of years ago. Photo: Mark Williamson

Maggie taught herself how to create colourful and striking hats after buying a book about the traditional profession which dates back hundreds of years. She now makes hats in an upstairs bedroom at her home and uses natural fabrics including palm leaves.