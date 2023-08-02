Craft fayre was perfect fit for new milliner business based in Alcester
Published: 16:33, 02 August 2023
SPIRITS were high at the recent Honeybourne Craft Fayre and Dog Show despite the weather.
One of the exhibitors at the village hall was Maggie Hudspeth with her hat making business - Maggie Comley Millinery.
Maggie taught herself how to create colourful and striking hats after buying a book about the traditional profession which dates back hundreds of years. She now makes hats in an upstairs bedroom at her home and uses natural fabrics including palm leaves.