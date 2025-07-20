IT’S tempting to perhaps do the Herald Arts interview with the cast of 4.48 Psychosis in the style of Sarah Kane – disembodied quotes attributed to no one and everyone. More than likely the stars, Daniel Evans, Jo McInnes and Madeleine Potter, might be game for giving it a go. After all they are well practised, having performed 4.48 Psychosis to great acclaim in 2000. Now, 25 years on, they have returned to give the play a digital-age nuance.

The three actors have the easy demeanour of old friends as we sit around the table in the attic-like Buzz Goodbody Room at The Other Place.

RSC theatre director Buzz and playwright Kane, both artistic geniuses, died by suicide aged 28. A poignancy hangs heavy in the room somewhere.

I guess the big question is why do the production of 4.48 Psychosis again now 25 years on? Was it a pub chat?

Jo: Yes. It was a conversation that Daniel and myself, and Joe Robertson, who were one of the co-writers of Kyoto, were having after the last night of the show in Stratford.

Lots of people have asked about the show over the years. And Joe was asking us about it and then said why don’t we do a revival?

When we realised it was 25 years that really cemented it as an idea. The serendipity of that felt really strong.

There were countless other reasons too. Apart from a couple of Beckett’s plays, this is one of the very few plays that it is possible for 25 years later for a cast to come back – because it’s not like a traditional play with a character of a set age. So that felt strong.

Also where we are with the public discourse around mental health, it feels like what we need.

Sarah Kane is such a form-breaker, she found new ways to communicate the big ideas.

Daniel Evans, Madeleine Potter and Jo McInnes star in the new RSC/Royal Court Theatre co-production production4.48 Psychosis at The Other Place. Photo: Mark Williamson

Was it important to get the same cast and creatives back?

Daniel: We wanted the significance of it. You either hand it over to the next generation, or you bring it back wholesale, and we decided to do the latter.

And there was also something around the fact that the world has changed, and we’ve changed, even though we’re the same. And so somehow or other, getting that same team and same cast back together on the same set might allow us to see the sameness and the difference.

Can I take you back to 25 years ago to how that production came about – did any of you know Sarah Kane?

Daniel: I’d been in one of her other plays when she was alive, a play called Cleansed, which we did in the West End. And, in fact, on the last three nights, she went on because an actor was indisposed. So I had the great honour of knowing her, but by the time we came to do the play, she’d passed the year before.

Jo and I had taken part in a workshop where [director] James had gathered together about 15 people. One of the things about the play is you can decide how many people you have in it, and at that point he didn’t know how many he wanted. And so that was my first encounter with the play itself.

What was it like to perform, you must have to have your full capacity behind you to take such a weighty performance?

Madeleine: It felt like an absolutely enormous responsibility. I remember in the first performance, the first preview, and the audience was filled with people who knew Sarah Kane, Harold Pinter, Antonia Fraser and Simon Stephens…I just remembered that my heart was beating so fast at the beginning that I felt sure that I must be able to hear it in the room. And after the audience were just silent afterwards. That was an unforgettable experience.

Daniel: Full capacity is a really good phrase for it because there were some days where we could face into it during rehearsals, and there were some days where we were sent home early because we just couldn’t face it anymore.

And there were other days where we couldn’t stop laughing, that was probably a coping mechanism.

The play is called a masterpiece, did you realise the significance of it, its uniqueness?

Jo: We didn’t know that we would be sitting here talking about it with you 25 years later.

Madeleine: We knew that we had something astonishing in our hands. That felt life-changing.

Jo: When I first looked at it I was on a train going from London to Brighton, I remember being really tired and opening it and just seeing all these numbers [one scene is just numbers], and putting it down. I’m embarrassed to admit that, but when we did the workshop and heard it off the page, by lunchtime I was literally cornering James in the kitchen saying, ‘Oh, I want to be in this!’. And suddenly realised it was about love.

Once I felt that connection, then everything started to open and reveal itself. But I couldn’t find the initial hook-in because I didn’t have any of the tools at that age, on that train.

The play has an enigmatic quality, a bit Godot-like, and could be about this, that, or everything. Did director James have a clearer vision?

Madeleine: James knew Sarah and had directed Blasted and Cleansed, so there was a relationship. But this was her most abstract play. So we did have to understand and decipher and create a language for it.

Jo: We all did it, we all workshopped every scene of it.

Daniel: I’m not sure James did know. And I don’t think that's a bad thing. Because we didn’t know that there was going to be a mirror until halfway through the rehearsals. Normally you have to design the set way before rehearsals begin, not this one. Because we didn't know how to do it. And every single scene – there are 24 – I think we must have done them in 12 different ways.

Daniel Evans, Madeleine Potter and Jo McInnes star in the new RSC/Royal Court Theatre co-production production4.48 Psychosis at The Other Place. Photo: Mark Williamson

Tell us about the character or characters, how did you decide upon how you were going to do that? And is there distinctions between the facets of the one character? How does that work?

Daniel: We’ve never actually spoken about facets. We play one person. And so obviously there are multiple facets. It was a long time before we divided up the lines.

Madeleine: And everything anyone else says or experiences, you are also experiencing. Which is why we never directly look at each other. Because we are all in it.

It is unlike anything else, including her other plays. And there’s this line: ‘victim, perpetrator, bystander’, in the latter half of the play. And I think that was a big clue for James to decide on three because the line is a kind of attempt to describe what is happening to you when you’re in depression. That you are at once the victim of it, you are also the perpetrator of it, and you are somehow observing it. You’re the bystander. And so our reading and research kind of bore that out.

Similarly, the set was inspired by a line in the play: ‘a table, two chairs, and no window’.

When the slanted mirror first came into the rehearsal room at the Royal Court I think James suddenly thought, ‘Oh, and that’s such a massive part of it now’.

The themes are difficult, including depicting suicide on stage. How do you balance the ethical considerations?

Madeleine: One of the greatest and most important things about it is its insistence that you regard the humanity of the character in its entirety. I think that we objectify what we call madness because it threatens us. But actually, it has always seemed to me that all the things that happen to the character in the play or are expressed by the character are simply and profoundly human experiences, which are fundamentally recognisable.

I think the play has enormous compassion. And it’s daring. People talk a lot about the violence in her plays, but look at Shakespeare, Titus Andronicus.

And as Jo touched on, the play feels very much to me also to be a play about love.

On paper, people might think, ‘Oh, it’s an extreme example, suicide, that’s something other people experience’. But there is a lot of relatability in the words and the worries and the self-doubt...

Madeleine: Honestly, the amount of conversations that it opens up. Because these issues have touched every single one of us, in one way or another. So certainly it gives rise to extraordinary conversations.

What sort of reactions do you get from people?

Madeleine: You do get a large range. I’m often surprised by who just completely goes with it, and who is slightly resistant. That’s true of all great works of art, I suppose. Different things speak to different people. But I will say that the kinds of conversations that you find at the stage door are unusual in their potency. At the last matinee, there was a whole group of people who had come all the way from Japan on the hope of a return at the Royal Court.

And there was a mother and daughter who had seen it 25 years ago and they’ d returned; it had clearly had a profound effect upon them.

Jo: It is so empathetic. We feel incredibly connected. That's what’s brilliant about theatre, isn’t it? It’s life. That’s why we do it. We’re there, and it only exists if it’s witnessed.

The audiences in Stratford have been incredible. It feels absolutely right on so many levels. Like with Shakespeare’s language, she [Kane] uses heightened language and astonishing poetry, and audiences here absolutely get it. It’s been wonderful.

Daniel Evans, Madeleine Potter and Jo McInnes star in the new RSC/Royal Court Theatre co-production production4.48 Psychosis at The Other Place. Photo: Mark Williamson

What has been the difference performing the show 25 years on in the digital age?

Jo: I met some sixth-formers who had been to see the show, and the things that they had to say about it brought tears in my eyes. They talked about generosity and, thinking about the end, they said we need to open our hearts, we need to be empathetic, we need to listen, we need to realise that there are people in the real world suffering this, probably in the darkness, behind closed doors and we need to open the doors. It really spoke to them.

Daniel: We talked to an amazing psychiatrist the other day and asked him what’s changed in 25 years, and he said that while the instances of mental health crises have gone up, money has gone down. He also says there’s a statistic that they can now link to front-facing camera phones, where suicide in young women has multiplied by three since 2009. And they think it’s directly linked to cameras on phones – from seeing themselves and comparing themselves.

The world has changed, and that's another reason for doing the play.

When you look back on yourself, 25 years ago, do you see your differences as people and performers?

Madeleine: Hopefully, and hopefully we’ve got better, and that can only make it deeper. We have this astonishing platform to build upon. This unique connection of playing the same person.

