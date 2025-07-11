SKETCHY, THE CHRONICLES OF FUNGE

Dream Factory, Warwick

Here’s a snippet of conversation overheard in the foyer during the interval:

“Is Timmy a dog or a human pretending to be a dog?”

“Uh… dunno. Maybe he’s a metaphorical dog?”

Welcome to Sketchy, The Chronicles Of Funge (pronounced to sound like sponge), the latest presentation from Blankshift, the scriptwriting affiliate of Warwick’s Playbox Theatre with a history of creating short-run, one-off works best described as surreal.

This one’s a doozy. Imagined into being by the cast during recent ‘Shift sessions and only put into some sort of cohesive narrative by director Toby Quash less than a fortnight before opening, as the title suggests, Sketchy is a collection of set-pieces stitched together around the story of a lovelorn narcoleptic doofus called Malcolm and the epic journeys he takes towards self-awareness through several dreamscapes which may have something to do with quantum physics. Or maybe not. To put it simply, and to do it scandalously scant justice, there are several different Malcolms in several different universes accessed by the spinning of a coin that doesn’t actually exist. Perhaps.

Sketchy: Chronicles of Funge at Playbox. Photos: Lucy Barriball

Anyway, it’s all crazy good. Elliott Barlow is the Malcom in our dimension, a drippy nerd obsessed with breadsticks who asks Alexa impossible questions and hankers after Jess Kaijaks’ soppy romantic Rachel who he’s adored since schooldays. He’s been too scared to declare his affection since his dog, Timmy – played perfectly droll by Esme Fleeman - farted when the couple were about to smooch and Malcolm’s been running shy ever since, convinced his beloved must have thought the guff emanated from him.

Sketchy: Chronicles of Funge at Playbox. Photos: Lucy Barriball

Malcolm has a brother, Rick, a wannabe ninja who thinks he’s a falcon played as a primping cocktail of melt and machismo by Mery Sutherland. Rick’s just about bursting at his greasy seams with advice about how to impress the ladies, all of it bad and some of it involving the twiddling of armpit hair. Others we meet on Malcolm’s pimply Pilgrim’s Progress include Tom Lomas’ monstrous blonde-wigged Big Boss Brenda, a character for the ages who rules the roost in Moreton In Marsh Budgens bullying a servile chorus of uniformed shelf-stacking Garys with volleys of fabulously unnecessary verbal abuse. Trust me, you don’t want to know what (s)he does to a build-a-bear collection on her/his day off. Suffice to say, (s)he eventually gets done-in, as do his/her gibbering crew, by a microwave embedded in the chest of our hero that spews forth deadly molten Pot Noodles in a scene of magnificently choreographed chaos.

Sketchy: Chronicles of Funge at Playbox. Photos: Lucy Barriball

Along the way there are allusions to Jim Morrison’s poetry, Gwyneth Paltrow’s new age nonsense, Zac Efron purposely dropping a condom on the red carpet at the Zoolander premiere to show that he’s a “playa”, the insane prolificity of Adam Sandler, an entire episode dedicated to behaving like a “Pretend Hugh Grant” complete with its own eerie chant, some exhausting slo-mo running up an invisible escalator, nods to Napoleon Dynamite, and The Mighty Boosh, a summoning of the spirits roughly based on Macbeth’s weird sisters, a superb section parodying West Side Story, an episode of Gladiators in which “most” of the participants had passed the test for banned substances, and several suggestions that the action should be following the arc of Greek tragedy although this, like some or all of the other stuff, might well be a red herring because, as Celine Delahaye’s splendidly naff superhero tells Malcolm when he questions why they’re going to all this trouble to mock the Sharks and the Jets: “Not everything has to have a reason.”

Sketchy: Chronicles of Funge at Playbox. Photos: Lucy Barriball

Sometimes theatre as ‘knowing’ as this can come across as smug but the sheer exuberance in the way this lot gloried in transforming the familiar into the fantastical was non-stop and sometimes alarmingly infectious. Proper nuts moments included Quillan Mitchell running the speed dating night like Pauline from The League Of Gentlemen, Nathanael Saleh’s mumbling, incomprehensible Elvis impersonation, Malcolm’s unbearable breadstick rap, Rick and Malcolm convulsing vigorously together in a bid to summon their pheromones, Dylan Somanathan‘s Tooth Pick Malcolm from the cool side of Nuneaton staging a beautifully slinky dance-off with Spider Queen Jennie Beattie in the West Side Story bit, and the Dream Weavers (not the beer, not the line in the John Lennon song about God, and not the web development tool) flamboyantly flip-flapping about with strings on the end of their fingers weaving… uh… dreams, I guess. Magic!

Sketchy: Chronicles of Funge at Playbox. Photos: Lucy Barriball

At points, the cast didn’t so much breach the fourth wall as annihilate it, Lomas castigating Blankshift members in the audience who chose not to participate in the show (“because they were on holiday or doing mocks or something equally useless”) while director Toby Quash, sat up in the crowd, chiding Barlow and Saleh for letting the pace drop during their chat over a lunchbox in the Styx-bound blow-up dinghy. It was audacious stuff, the kind of show that literally had people howling with laughter.

Sketchy: Chronicles of Funge at Playbox. Photos: Lucy Barriball

Once the guy got the gal, it was gently revealed that the whole wonderful thing had been an elaborate parable created to mark the experience that the cast are going through right now. For about 90% of these young actors, this was the last time they will ever likely perform on the Dream Factory stage as they head off to uni and suchlike. Some have been here learning their craft for 15 formative years and it was evident the leaving isn’t coming that easy to any of them. As the tearful troupe took a final bow, the production’s coda made reference to the forlorn wish that they might “add another gap year”, the theme of conquering fears, believing in yourself, acquiring personal confidence and being the very best yourself you can be expressed with a beautiful poignancy.

It was mad. It was emotional. It was genius.