Three men who threatened a motorcyclist with machetes and then stole his bike have been sentenced for a robbery.

The incident happened on 19th April 2020, at around 4.30pm in Bishopton, Stratford. The robbers worse surgical face masks and were armed with carried machetes, threatening a man in his 20s to steal his off-road Yamaha motorcycle.

Robbers threaten victim (47705311)

Robbers caught on CCTV (47705313)

Rico Douglas, aged 21 of Wellesley Gardens, Moseley, Jamiah Clarke aged 20 of Gorleston Road, Kings Heath, and Rashaan Davis, aged 21 of Mary Vale Road, Bournville, all appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Monday (24th May).

The suspects were identified following CCTV enquiries and were arrested in the days following the offence. It's understood the motivation for the robbery was money, as it is a specialised bike.

All three pleaded guilty to the offence, and on Monday, they were sentenced to: Douglas – six years; Clarke – five years; and Davis – four years.

Rico Douglas, Jamiah Clark, and Rashaan Davis (47705340)

Following the sentencing, investigating officer Det Sgt Jen Baker from Leamington CID said: “This was a serious offence involving threats of violence by masked men wielding machetes. It took place at the start of the first lockdown when anxiety levels amongst the public were already high.

"While others were staying at home keeping each other safe, these three planned and carried out a terrifying robbery with no regard for their victim or the wider public. Thankfully, the victim was not injured but the incident left him understandably shaken.

“I’d like to thank the investigating team for their dedication on this case, which has led to these three offenders being brought to justice for their actions on that day.”