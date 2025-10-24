MICK Love looks back at his time as a macebearer with Stratford Town Council as an “honour and a privilege”.

But at 91, the Stratfordian is hanging up the uniform and putting the mace back on its stand ready for the next bearer to carry as the historic role gets passed on.

Mick, of St Andrew’s Crescent, has held the position on a permanent basis since 2011, but his involvement with the mace goes back years before this.

He first stepped in as a relief macebearer in 2000 and had the honour of being macebearer in 2003 when (then) Prince Charles visited Stratford. The macebearer at the time, Alan Wincote, could not fulfil the role on the day of the visit as – incredibly – he happened to be on a visit himself to Highgrove, Prince Charles’ home.

Mick Love at the Mop.

“It was wonderful to be involved with that. I was very privileged to be there at that time,” Mick told the Herald.

Mick, who has an MBE for services to the community and is also a former mayor of Stratford (1992-93), became the Ludford macebearer in 2011 when Alan retired.

There are two macebearer positions, the Ludford and the Sadler, with the Ludford being seen as the ‘junior’ of the two, according to Mick.

Over the years, Mick, who is married to Mary and has two children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, has been present for many big events in the Stratford calendar.

“The macebearers are there to accompany the mayor wherever they go somewhere they are robed. If they’re in town on a visit wearing the robes, the maces must accompany them,”

The responsibilities are to attend town council meetings and any big functions that are on in the town or attended by the mayor. These include the Mop, the opening of the food festival, Armistice Day and Christmas lights switch-on.”

Mick worked in the soft drinks industry for most of his working life and owned his own business, Avon Soft Drinks, for over 20 years from the 1970s to the 1990s. This came after time working at Flowers Brewery and also a two-year stint as a lifeguard from 1953 to 1955 as part of his National Service, which also saw Mick go to Germany and the Suez Canal in Egypt.

Mick has treasured his time as macebearer, adding: “It’s been a tremendous privilege and an honour to have done this. It has been wonderful to keep up the tradition.”

In the last month, Mick has also stepped back from a position at Stratford Municipal Charities where he spent 38 years looking after the maintenance of the charities’ properties such as the Guild Cottages and Shakespeare Court.

Retiring macebearer Mick Love

For whoever follows in his footsteps as macebearer, Mick had this to say: “It’s a wonderful experience to be able to do this. When you’re doing it, you can feel very proud. It was an honour and a privilege as a Stratfordian and born and bred 91 years ago to have carried out this duty.

“It has also been a privilege to have worked with Alan Wincote and Geoff Brown over this period of time.”

Mick will officially step down from the role after the town council meeting in November.

The search for a new Ludford macebearer has begun with the town council looking “commitment to the office, both in terms of continuing the traditions of this historic office and in relation to the need to remain available for all functions” at which “the presence of the macebearers is required.”

A uniform is provided as well as an honorarium of £600 per annum. The closing date for applications is 7th November. To find out more, call Charles Wilson on 01789 269332.

