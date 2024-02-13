The M40 was saved from a ‘mullering’ this morning (Tuesday) thanks to Henley Fire Station crews.

The on-call crew were alerted at 7am that an HGV was on the motorway near Henley with its rear brakes on fire.

The team were on the scene within seven minutes and quickly contained the incident.

The HGV with its brakes burning.

A spokesperson pointed out that the firefighters’ speedy work “saved the area from potential environmental impact” – meaning that the road surface was unharmed and the morning traffic could continue uninterrupted.

Henley on-call firefighters extinguish the burning back brakes of an HGV on the M40.

The HGV carried Müller branding – which makes dairy products. The term ‘mullered’ means to be badly beaten or drunk, and dates back to the 17th century.

Henley residents took to Facebook to praise the work and of the crew and pointed out how essential the work of on-call firefighters is.

This comes as plans to stand down on-call firefighters at Bidford-on-Avon, Henley, Kenilworth, Shipston-on-Stour, Fenny Compton and Polesworth are being considered, with a public consultation running until 10th March.

There is an information evening at Henley School on Thursday, 22nd February, 6.30pm to 8pm, to discuss the issues.

The details about the change, link to the online survey, and information on how to book a place at the information session can be found at: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/wfrs-r2r/