Luxury jeweller Pragnell submits plans for latest expansion in Stratford

THE expansion of luxury retailer George Pragnell looks set to continue along Stratford’s High Street where three shops are to be merged, refurbished and given a new, sophisticated look.

The family-owned jewellery firm, which recently expanded from its Wood Street headquarters into the nearby former Fraser Hart building, has submitted a planning application to convert the former Body Shop store, the sweetshop Wilfred’s, which closed in January, and the unit currently occupied by the key cutting business, Timpson’s.

Plans submitted to Stratford District Council state: ‘In 1954, George Pragnell set up his jewellery and watches business at 5 Wood Street, which remains the headquarters of the company to this day.

‘Over the years, the continuous quality of service allowed the family business to expand into 5, 6 and 7 Wood Street.

How part of Stratford High Street could look.

‘In 2024, the successful company further increased the showroom space into 1 Wood Street and 40 High Street and now has plans to showcase an even wider selection of fine jewellery and timepieces. To achieve this, some minimal internal and external alterations to 38-39a High Street are necessary to sensitively adapt the space to meet the needs of the business.’

The plans show demolition work inside the buildings to merge the stores with the existing Embassy outlet, Pragnell’s newest watch showroom at 1 Wood Street.

The exterior of the three High Street units would be given the same treatment as the Embassy building - a black and gold colour scheme.

The plans add that developers would knock-through four ground floor retail units to create a single retail space on the interior. The High Street shopfront will be rebuilt in a traditional style to enhance its appearance from the street and to allow views of the first-floor windows.”

Customer access to the enlarged space would be via the Embassy building at 1 Wood Street.

Pragnell branding has been in place on the old Body Shop unit for some time while Wilfred’s didn’t have its lease renewed and closed earlier this year.

Back in January, the Herald was told that Timpson’s had a five-year lease and no plans to move out in the near future.