A stunning £3.5million house near Chipping Campden is up for grabs for a tenner.

The upmarket four-bedroom property is the latest mega pad being offered in the Omaze prize draw. Some of the money raised will go to the NSPCC.

The house is located on the B4801 just outside the village and opposite the Lapstone wedding venue.

The impressive modern Cotswold house boasts its own heated swimming pool, fully equipped gym, master bedroom with sky-high ceiling, and outdoor dining area with full place setting for 12. It comes fully furnished in luxurious style, and £100k in cash is thrown in to help the winner settle in.

Omaze was first founded in the US. It offers luxury prizes, including cars and houses, in draws from which it profits, although it does donate money from each draw to a charity partner.

Asked how much would go towards the charity an Omaze spokesperson said it depended on the number of entries, they guaranteed £100K but were aiming for £500K.

