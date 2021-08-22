A TOP Stratford chef has decided to stop serving lunch as staff struggle to cope with the demands inflicted by Covid.

Staff shortages and consideration for the wellbeing of his staff has led Michelin starred chef Mike Robinson, who runs The Woodsman at The Falcon in Stratford, to “put the focus on quality and effort in the evening and have longer evening services.”

Woodsman at The Falcom (50463854)

He also said he was offering staff the opportunity to work between 45 and 55 hours a week rather than the industry standard of 70.

“If we want to get the restaurant industry booming again the one thing we have to do is look after our staff,” added Mike.

Other restaurants and bars in Stratford also reported of struggling with recruitment. Sue Hawkins who has just opened The Phoenix on Guild Street, told the Herald earlier this year: “I have never known a staff shortage such as this. It’s industry wide and national. Everything you read in our industry press is saying the shortage of staff at the moment is unprecedented and worrying.

“Places are having to pare down the food offering or start closing certain days of the week or in the afternoon.”