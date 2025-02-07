Lunch Club’s £12,000 donation for Stratford Hospital’s Rigby Unit

THE fundraising success of Stratford’s Sunday Lunch Club continued with a tasty £12,000 donation to the cancer unit at Stratford Hospital.

The club, which is run by Jo Wheelwright-Horne and Vanessa MacNee, brings people together for a delightful lunch, some good company and the chance to support some great causes around Stratford.

“The Lunch Club is still massively supported by Stratford’s community,” said Jo. “People just love to think they are helping, which is great.

Jo Wheelwright-Horne and her husband Alex along with their Sunday Luncheon Club colleague and fund raiser Vanessa Macnee presented a cheque for £12,000 to Oliver Chapman, consultant hematologist, at Stratford Hospital’s Rigby Unit where they were pictured with staff members including Lucy Guest, unit manger, holding a plaque which will will be hung on the wall to commemorate the donation. Photo: Mark Williamson

“We have now been running since 2017 and now have over 900 members and have raised over £120,000 and bought six defibrillators for our town.”

The latest donation was made to the Rigby Unit earlier this week while the next Lunch Club is on 9th March.

Jo added: “I would like to thank everyone who attends and donates, it helps make a difference.”

This year’s fundraising focus is the Shakespeare Hospice as well as regular collections for Stratford Foodbank.