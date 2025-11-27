THE threat of more houses to the west of Stratford has triggered a torrent of objections from Luddington residents who claim they are suffering flooding hell from the new developments already under way.

They face the twin threat of water rushing down Bordon Hill and flooding their front gardens, with an overwhelmed Shottery Brook flooding their back gardens – and say the flood protection methods put in so far have not worked.

It’s an area prone to flooding – the nearby racecourse has often been left under water over the years – but people living in Luddington Road say things are getting far worse than they have ever been.

Parish council meetings tend to play out in an empty room, but it was packed this month with residents keen to get their voices heard about the damage already being done to their homes and gardens, with fears of worse to come.

As reported in last week’s Herald, there have been widespread concerns about a plan from Bloor Homes (application 25/02533/OUT) for up to 580 homes on a 62-hectare site to the west of the current 800-home West Shottery developments at Shottery View and The Chancery.

Objections already lodged with the district council cover lack of infrastructure, traffic congestion – and flooding.

And it is the latter that is the big issue for Luddington. With yet further developments in the offing in the area, residents feel no one is taking seriously that water being forced to find a new escape route will inevitably head towards Shottery Brook, which dips under Luddington Road near the racecourse entrance and then runs behind many homes to where it meets the Avon.

Parish council chair Cllr Andy Hibbitt said: “Forty residents packed into the village hall to voice their concerns and share evidence of Shottery Brook flooding into their properties and their gardens being eroded as a result of the new Shottery development.

“Residents fear that this is likely to increase further with the additional surface water from 580 houses applied for by Bloor Homes and another 90 houses expected by Bellway Homes.

“They are worried that further planning applications are being considered individually and are not considering the broader impact of flooding of Shottery Brook downstream.”

Luddington Road resident George Fisher told the Herald: “The craziness of building houses on the hill, whilst those living at the bottom of the hill get regular flooding as a consequence is extraordinarily stupid.

“Residents at the eastern end of Luddington Road have already noticed an impact from the development by the new Evesham Road roundabout, with Shottery Brook tending to flood more regularly.”

Fellow resident Jon Warrender has raised the flooding issue in his objection to the latest Bloor plan.

In it, he said: “The attenuation ponds built by Bloor are barely sufficient to prevent the run-off water from running over onto the Luddington Road by the racecourse entrance. Shottery Brook was not altered from the racecourse and behind Luddington Road where it flows into the Avon which causes a ‘bottleneck’ at that point. Locals are already expecting the worst with subsequent recently approved development further up Bordon Hill.

It may be just a puddle now but Luddington Road residents including Cllr Linda Wright, left, are concerned about worsening flooding on the highway. Photo: Mark Williamson

“All this extra run-off water will end up in Shottery Brook which would spill over onto the main Evesham Road and has the potential during periods of heavy rain to cut off Stratford from southerly and westerly towns and villages.

“The Stratford-upon-Avon Core Strategy, approved by Stratford District Council states in Policy CS.1, states that development must be sustainable and promote and protect economic, social and environmental issues. The proposal will not.”

Parish Cllr Linda Wright also voiced concerns that things were worse.

She told the Herald of a Luddington Road home that has flooded inside the house twice – once in 2007, but not again until 2024, in spite of the fact that there have been several years in between when there was significant flooding.

“The volume of water, and the frequency it is happening, is causing the brook to seriously erode the gardens that back onto it,” she said.

“I have seen for myself the damage and upset that this is causing. One resident has had to build a flood defence wall in his back garden to prevent water entering his home. At least one garden now has subsidence and some residents struggle to get insurance. It really is not good enough.”

And it is not just gardens that back onto the brook that are facing problems. Homes on the other side of Luddington Road have a spring that runs off Bordon Hill to join the brook just before it goes under the road and that has started causing problems.

Janet Kempton has seen her lovingly and thoughtfully landscaped garden affected by an increase in water in the previously flood-free spring, potentially also sweeping along more twigs and leaves that have not been cleared.

She said: “In January this year and currently, it has not coped with rain and since the heavy rainfall on Friday 14th November, the water, unable to get through, is backing up into my landscaped garden.

“When we had it landscaped nine years ago we had no reason to question the decision as the little spring had always flowed easily and freely all year round.

“We built in drainage all the way round to take the surface water off the patio on the advice of a horticultural engineer.”

She has tried to get advice from the county council, the Environment Agency and Severn Trent without success.

“In the absence of any operational help in response to my queries to the above companies, I have this week (in desperation) contacted a professional drainage surveyor as I am keen to establish the exact location of the fault in the current spring which is now clearly not coping with the additional pressure caused by heavy rainfall and new building in the area.

“This will financially cost me but as my patio and garden shed have been standing under water now for 10 days with no sign of the water escaping, I am desperate for help.

“The grouting in my patio is all lifting out now after having it redone in March following the flood in January and the shed floor is now warping, sending the whole shed out of line and is no longer waterproof.”

The varying experiences of residents highlight a fundamental point made by Cllr Wright: “Bordon Hill is just that – a hill.

“Currently, in heavy rain, water cascades down the hill into the front gardens of the houses that back onto Shottery Brook, so they have water gushing down at the front and rising from the brook at the back and it is a totally unacceptable situation.”

She said the parish council will fight to get Luddington’s voice heard.

She added: “I have been trying to arrange a meeting with Stratford District Council, the Warwickshire County Council flood team and the Environment Agency for some time now. It is not proving easy.”

The parish council has set up a flood page on its website at luddingtonparishcouncil.gov.uk where residents can share their reports and evidence of flooding.