A TEN-YEAR-OLD who had a life-saving liver transplant aged three, is hoping to bag a sporting medal at a national event.

Sylvie Allison says she’s “really looking forward” to competing in the British Transplant Games in Coventry later this month.

Cheering on the youngster will be mum Sandeep, 43, dad Mike and sister Ava, 13, who describe her as ‘an inspiration’.