Loxley man walking across USA for charity - decade after being told he may not walk again

WILL BAXTER was told in 2013 that he might need to spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair after suffering a bleed on his brain.

A decade later, he is currently over half way through a gruelling 2,600 mile hike known as the Pacific Crest Trail, which stretches across America from Mexico to Canada. This is a personal mission for the 23-year-old from Loxley, who needed life-saving surgery whilst on an Alcester Grammar School trip to France.

Will was taken to the local hospital and a brain scan revealed he had an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels, something that he likely had from birth. He was then given the surgery at a paediatric neurological unit in Lille.

Will’s mum Suzanne was by his side during the surgery and the rehab that followed, and she told the Herald about Will’s journey of recovery and his determination to prove to himself what he can achieve.

“Will was in intensive care in a coma after the surgery and when he was brought round several days later, it was apparent that it was very near his motor cortex and he'd basically lost everything in his left side, he’d had a stroke.

“After a couple of weeks in hospital in France, we were flown by air ambulance to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he started his rehabilitation.”

Will re-learned to walk, a task made harder by him being unable to use crutches due to weakness in his left arm.

“Will was a sporty child and he also played piano and drums. He couldn't do any of those anymore and he was told by one of the doctors in the hospital to manage his expectations - but he was having none of it.

“He went back to school six months after the surgery and he said, ‘I don't want to be any different, I want to do everything that everybody else does.’

“The school advised him to stay in his school year for social reasons and then if he needed to repeat a year, he could do that at the end. He didn't need to. He worked his socks off and ended up doing really well in his GCSE’s. This was then followed by good A-level results which earned him a place at Cardiff University to study architecture.”

Just as he was about to start his studies in September 2020, a second medical bombshell was received.

“Will was transferred from the children's hospital who were quite happy with him and into Queen Elizabeth at Birmingham. Because he was going into adult services the hospital wanted to carry out a baseline angiogram scan.

Will Baxter during his America hike

“We dropped him at Cardiff on the Friday and on the Sunday there was another lockdown, so he was locked down in his student halls for the first term of the university.

“During that time, he was on his own and received a call from the QE to say that the scan had shown that there'd been some cells left over when they did the first surgery and the AVM had regrown.

“It was really difficult for them to do surgery because all the wards were over to COVID. For the second term he was locked down at home, and at the end of that, he had to have a second surgery.”

After another tough period of recovery, Will showed his determination once more and graduated from Cardiff with a 2.1 in 2023. He is now set to start a masters degree at Loughborough University in September - just weeks after he hopes to be finished with the American trail.

“There were people who had doubts over if he could do it,” Suzanne continued.

“But Will set his sights on giving it a go. He worked two jobs to save up for the trip, including the licence which is required for the walk.”

The trail has had its ups and downs for Will. Around seven weeks ago, he was forced to stop off in a small mountain village with severe toothache. He was told by a dentist that the root of his wisdom tooth had fused to his jawbone and as a result his tooth was removed.

Will has so far raised over £8,000 for the Child Brain Injury Trust, a charity that provides emotional and rehabilitation support for children with an acquired brain injury and their families.

“There are children lying in the wards in Birmingham and in France now facing the same challenges Will faced. He wants to use this walk as an opportunity to give something to a charity that can provide that kind of support to children.”

Will’s reasons aren’t just for the charity, seeing this as a chance to prove some of his doctors wrong.

“Just before he left to go on the trail he said ‘I'm not doing this out of martyrdom. This isn't something that's all about charity. A lot of this is about me and proving to myself that what I was told about being in a wheelchair is as far from the truth as it could get.’

“I'm so proud of him. People say to me, ‘how have you coped with Will being away?’ And I say it's humbling when your child is stronger than you are.”

Will is hoping to complete the trail in early September. To donate towards his fundraiser, visit https://shorturl.at/ftO8I.



