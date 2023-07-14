Derrick Smart from Stratford supported the armed forces and Royal British Legion throughout his life
Published: 12:10, 14 July 2023
FAMILY and friends have paid tribute to a much-loved Stratford man, Derrick Smart, who recently passed away peacefully at the aged 84.
Derrick was born in 1938 and was the oldest of six children; Joan, John, Brian, Clive and Ann.
He attended St Gregory’s Primary School on Henley Street, followed by Hugh Clopton High School for Boys. He graduated, passing with credit and his Governors’ Certificate.