Derrick Smart from Stratford supported the armed forces and Royal British Legion throughout his life

By Simon Woodings
Published: 12:10, 14 July 2023

FAMILY and friends have paid tribute to a much-loved Stratford man, Derrick Smart, who recently passed away peacefully at the aged 84.

Derrick Smart and, right during his younger days.
Derrick was born in 1938 and was the oldest of six children; Joan, John, Brian, Clive and Ann.

He attended St Gregory’s Primary School on Henley Street, followed by Hugh Clopton High School for Boys. He graduated, passing with credit and his Governors’ Certificate.

