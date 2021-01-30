The Reliant Robin made famous in Only Fools and Horses. (44143158)

A THREE-wheeled car made famous by legendary BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses has been put up for sale – lovely jubbly!

Interested buyers will think they’re on to a winner here with this classic yellow Reliant Robin, one of six originally used for the show, which is being auctioned by Ashorne-based Silverstone Auctions.

Fitted with new tyres, the brakes overhauled and fuel system checked through, you know it makes sense to place a bid for a star of the hit comedy featuring David Jason (Del Boy) and Nicholas Lyndhurst (Rodney).

The JPL 725K has been with its present keeper for six years, been enjoyed by six previous keepers and during that time has, inevitably, been lightly used making it the “creme de la Menthe” of specimens.

The auction takes place on Friday 5th March at 12 noon – and, as Del Boy used to say, he who dares wins.