IT was a case of ‘on your marks, get set, go’ in Alcester on Shrove Tuesday when the annual pancake races hit the High Street.

Hundreds of spectators lined the streets to watch the 58th traditional contest organised by Alcester Court Leet which was given an extra boost due to the school holidays.

Keen competition in the Pancake Day races run in Alcester High Street on Shrove Tuesday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62580046)

High bailiff Marc Venables said: “It all went very well. We had five more races than we normally do on a school day, and it seemed to have attracted a bigger crowd because it was half-term which helped.