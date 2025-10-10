THE head of development at Stratford District Council has warned elected officials that “lots and lots more” planning permissions for new housing need to be granted.

Following the Bordon Hill planning appeal, a national inspector agreed with developers that SDC could not demonstrate a five-year housing land supply after the Labour government changed how new housing targets are calculated.

Having assessed the verdict, the authority has accepted there is a shortfall and needs 2,285 extra homes to be delivered over its rolling five-year period.

A report to the council’s cabinet on Monday (6th October) revealed that total could grow up to 4,000 new homes once the higher minimum annual figures set out in changed national policy kick in across the whole five-year period.

The district was planning to cater for 730 new homes per year to be built across the district, more than the national minimum of 553 at the time, but changes to deliver 1.5 million new homes across the current parliament – something that the district’s report says impacts “much of rural England” – saw that number rocket to 1,126 per year.

Council calculations published in June suggested it was still just about meeting the five-year supply until the Bordon Hill appeal questioned its method of calculating housing need, its reliance on additional housing already built in previous years to offset future need and the homes it viewed as deliverable within the next five years.

Falling below the five-year line erodes the power of the planning committee to say no to new homes put forward for areas not allocated in the Local Plan unless there are other strong reasons to say no.

A 15-point plan has been drafted to help make up the shortfall and restore the full effect of the district’s policies, including speeding up the development of allocated sites, investigating the prospect of building on already-identified back-up sites, extending already built-up areas and looking at options that are set to come forward as part of the new South Warwickshire Local Plan.

On top of that, swifter processing of applications, the prospect of setting shorter deadlines to start developments, requesting delivery statements from developers, tackling stalled sites and even offering flexibility on infrastructure costs paid by developers through section 106 agreements are other measures being considered.

However, head of development John Careford didn’t mince his words, describing the potential impact of alternatives as “relatively limited”.

“I want members to be under no illusions," he said. “We need to grant lots and lots more planning consents for residential developments. I know that is not going to be popular but that is the reality we are in, we need to really ramp up the consents we are granting.”

Deputy leader and portfolio holder for planning and economic development, Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) spelt out his “very serious reservations” on section 106 agreements.

“If that means we do not get the infrastructure, or indeed the affordable housing that we desperately need, then that would be of great concern,” he said. “I would see that very much as a last resort in terms of where we would go.”

Cllr Malcolm Littlewood (Con, Tysoe) stressed the importance of “taking very proactive action” and acknowledged the matter had been addressed “in good time”.

Aerial top down view of houses

Highlighting how reserve sites in rural settlements could aid the cause, he said it would be important to support smaller towns and parishes in controlling the types of housing put in such places and advocated a one-off budget to help, something leader Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East) confirmed was being considered.

Chair of scrutiny Cllr Andy Crump (Con, Southam East, Central & Stockton) focused on the anticipated surge in applications that this would lead to and the impact on staffing capacity.

“With 50-60 per cent of local authorities finding themselves in the same position, we might all be swimming in the same pool on that,” he said. “I am concerned about staffing and having enough staff to meet demand. We are putting more and more demands on officers at the moment.”

Concluding, Cllr Cowcher agreed with Mr Careford that “we are going to have to grant some additional planning consents” with a new advisory committee that he will chair helping to sift through options.

“We haven’t done the work on that yet but my personal view is that infrastructure is going to deliver that, the sites that can deliver infrastructure,” he continued.

“The point made on size and types of housing is also important, how we address the needs of this district rather than just the needs of the development industry. If we need to build housing, we want it to be suitable for residents in this district and that is going to be our abiding priority going forward.”