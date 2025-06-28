A lost feathered stranger has brought back memories of the glory days of pigeon racing in the Stratford district.

Lucy and Daryl Craig noticed a particular pigeon hanging around in the garden of their Banbury Road, near to Goldicote, last week. The bird kept trying to get into the house, and after spotting the rings on its legs the couple realised it was a lost homing pigeon.

A shoutout on Facebook saw former pigeon-racer Les Pinfield, 71, come to the rescue.

In good hands … Jess Pinfield with the lost year-old racing pigeon which lost its way on its journey between Reading and Bradford. Photo: Mark Williamson

Les tells the Herald: “I saw the post on Facebook and thought I’ll go and fetch the bird and track down the owner. She was taking part in a race from Reading, heading back to her home in Bradford. I’ve spoken to her owner, Mr Blake, and agreed I should look after her until she gets her strength back. My wife Edwina and I were thinking of heading north and then releasing her, so she’ll make her own way home.”

Les lives on Justins Avenue, where his own father moved to when the houses were newly built around 1928 - and where Les’ sister still lives.

He inherited a love of racing pigeons from his dad and started keeping his own birds when he was 11. Les went on to win numerous races over the years, however he had to stop a few years ago for health reasons.

He explains that pigeon racing involves releasing birds from a specific location and then they are timed as they race back to their home lofts many miles away, including the coast and even over the Channel.

Incredibly the birds fly around a mile a minute - and can cover 600-700 miles in a single day of racing.

“I won my first race as a 15-year-old lad,” recalls Les. “And for a good many years I was the most successful pigeon flyer in the area up until I had to finish. It's been strange without pigeons these last three and a half years.”

Explaining the attraction of keeping racing pigeons, Les says: “You have to love the birds, and they are fascinating. Especially when you learn about the things they did during the two world wars - acting as vital message carriers, and all that sort of thing.

“Letting them out and watching them fly is a joy. You take them off training and let them go, and you get home hoping they're going to be here. Sometimes they're not and you think, ‘Where the hell are they?’ Most times they turn up.”

It’s unclear what led the Bradford visitor to land in the Craigs’ garden, but heat, the weather, attacks by falcons and exhaustion can all play a part.

How exactly the birds navigate the skies remains something of a compelling mystery.

“There are so many theories with universities conducting scientific research trying to fathom it out,” says Les. “But it's a mystery how they do it which I guess is part of the attraction. They're home better on decent days, and not so good when the sun’s not out - poor visibility and fog is a big no-no.”

Even though pigeon racing still remains a keen hobby in the north, Les says it is sad that it is a dying pastime around the Midlands.

“At one time we had over 30 members in the Stratford Club, now there is no club. It finished around six years ago, and now I only know of two former members who still keep pigeons.”

Although there are still clubs in Shipston, Banbury, Rugby and Southam, Les says the Warwickshire federation is “on its knees”.

“It's a die-hard hobby because it's a 365 day commitment and can get expensive,” adds Les.

Another thing not helping the sport is the menace of peregrine falcons, whose numbers have significantly increased in recent years. They prey on the pigeons, and will even lie in wait ahead of races.

Les used to keep around 50 birds at a time, so has owned numerous. He didn’t usually name them - although a special one sticks out.

“The very last race I won was with a pigeon called One-Eyed Willy after the character from The Goonies, which was my son’s favourite film. He was called that because the season before he'd come back ripped to shreds by falcons - they'd pull him apart at the back of the neck it was all open. A talon had gone in the corner of his eye damaging it. He recovered and ended up winning the Shipston Club race, my last.”



