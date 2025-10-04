Lost pubs of Shipston - and the landlord keeping the history alive

IT might be hard to believe, but at one point or another 29 pubs have graced the streets of Shipston.

As previously reported by the Herald, the rich history of public houses in the town has been researched and documented by the Shipston Museum. Only a handful of these remain, but one of the pubs still standing has dedicated a wall to all the others still serving.

The White Horse has proudly displayed images of The White Bear, The Black Horse, The Horseshoe, The Coach & Horses and The George Townhouse.

Together, they show that although there aren’t a double figure number of pubs in the town, there are still plenty of places for locals and visitors alike to grab a pint and spend time with one another, a number that also includes The Thirst Addition, a micropub which opened in 2018 and is the newest drinking spot in the town.

The Red Lion on Church Street in the 1920s. It closed as a pub in the 1970s and closed completely in the 1990s Shipston Museum

Bogdan Mihalache, the landlord of The White Horse, has done his own research into the pub, and finding out its long history, was keen to put this on display for customers.

“I have photos of Shipston which I bought in auctions on eBay. Some of them came from the USA, others from as far as Australia. I have also postcards of inside the pub, and also one showing the inside of the Black Horse which is from before the Second World War. I did of course look for those that included my own pub too.

“In the end I realised that because my customers visit all of the pubs in the town – after all, it’s boring to stay in only one pub – it would be good to have these other pubs also displayed.

“Everything that is happening in a town is happening in a pub, not in a posh restaurant. I thought the best way to honour the history of the building and how it contributed to the life of the town is to show the other pubs.

“I’m passionate about paintings. I took the photos, I made them like oil paintings and here we are with the final product.”

The research carried out by the Shipston Museum includes a map of the town, and where each of the 29 pubs are or were located – all except one. A pub called The Unicorn is listed as being the ‘Unicorn in Church Street’ from 1833 to 1867, but the specific location is unknown.

The Black Horse, said to be Shipston’s oldest surviving inn, circa 1920.

Shipston’s High Street, currently home to The George Town House and The White Bear, was at one point or another the location of six pubs over the years.

A large number of the pubs were either built or were trading in the 18th century, including The Harrow, built in 1714 on Sheep Street at the top of the High Street and was listed as a ‘public house’ until the 1900s when it became a shop.

“I don’t consider myself the landlord of this pub, I’m just merely taking care of it for a while,” said Bogdan, who has been landlord at The White Horse since earlier this year.

Reflecting on his future as its landlord, he said: “I don’t know how long it’s going to be, I don’t know where life will take me, but you can imagine there were so many landlords who would have had the feeling that this building is theirs and actually this building belongs to the town.

Bogdan Mihalache next to the wall celebrating the pubs of Shipston.

“They were just passing through the history of the building, the same as me. I feel honoured to have been called the landlord of a pub that’s almost 200 years old. I feel like I’m a small part of history.

“History is what we are made of. We are the result of history, that history brought us here. We always have to honour what it was before us, because thanks to what it was before us we are able to exist today.”

Within research carried out by the Shipston Museum, there are, of course, details about Bogdan’s pub.

It was built as an ‘Inn & Posting House’ in the early 18th century as, like The George, in anticipation of increased trade from the turn-piking of the main road in the town, according to the museum.

It is also believed that the Post Office was located at The White Horse until around 1875.

Next time you go for a pint in Shipston, you’d do well to realise that whichever pub you are in– it’s probably steeped in history.