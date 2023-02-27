Home   News   Article

Pet parrot Luna who has featured in Dua Lipa video and fashion shoots goes missing for three days

By Gill Oliver
Published: 07:30, 27 February 2023
 | Updated: 07:32, 27 February 2023

A PET parrot who went missing for three days caused a real flap.

After owner and Henley resident Craig Young raised the alarm, more than 70 people joined in the hunt for the feathered fugitive.

Craig, a professional bird trainer, regularly encourages Luna and his other birds to fly free.

But after a session at his home on Arden Forest Equestrian farm in Blunts Green, the four-year-old parrot decided not to come in.

