Pet parrot Luna who has featured in Dua Lipa video and fashion shoots goes missing for three days
Published: 07:30, 27 February 2023
| Updated: 07:32, 27 February 2023
A PET parrot who went missing for three days caused a real flap.
After owner and Henley resident Craig Young raised the alarm, more than 70 people joined in the hunt for the feathered fugitive.
Craig, a professional bird trainer, regularly encourages Luna and his other birds to fly free.
But after a session at his home on Arden Forest Equestrian farm in Blunts Green, the four-year-old parrot decided not to come in.