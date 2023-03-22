THE sad loss of a colleague from a sudden cardiac arrest just before Christmas has motivated Waitrose staff in Stratford to raise money for a defibrillator.

Alison Hemming was 57 when she died on 17th December following a cardiac arrest while shopping at the Co-op in Honeybourne, despite efforts of staff, friends and air ambulance medics to save her. The loss shocked Alison’s colleagues at Waitrose, who affectionately referred to her as ‘our Alison’. They have pledged to raise £2,500 to buy a defibrillator for the store and to support the nature and outdoor pursuits that Alison loved to get involved with.

Waitrose team leaders Kate Berg and Will Howland are gearing up for a sponsored walk to raise money for a new defibrillator to be located at the store. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62991147)

“Alison was pure joy. An incredibly popular partner both with employees and customers alike,” said Kate Berg, Waitrose duty manager. “Alison worked primarily on the checkouts where customers would actively seek her out due to her joie de vivre, effusive manner and fabulous comedic timing; there was always laughter at Alison’s till.