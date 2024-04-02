Stretton-on-Fosse community mourns the sad loss of Margaret Holdsworth, 85, just two months after death of husband Donald, 92
Published: 08:52, 02 April 2024
| Updated: 08:55, 02 April 2024
The community of Stretton-on-Fosse is mourning the sad loss of one of the much-loved matriarchs of the village.
Margaret Holdsworth died on 14th February, aged 85, just two months after her loving husband Donald passed away, aged 92.
The Holdsworths had lived in the village for 60 years and were described as “cornerstones of the community”.