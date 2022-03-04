We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

A COUPLE who have been collecting items to support the refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine have been inundated with donations and have asked for a halt for now.

Ukranian national Maryna Windsor and her husband Ben have been collecting donations, with Buildbase in Stratford being one of their delivery points.

However, they desperately need large lorry to transport items and hope a Warwickshire driver or business will be able to step forward to help.

Maryna Windsor, who is originally from the Ukraine and has been living in Stratford for 18 months with her new husband Ben, started the appeal following the Russian invasion of her country.

She told the Herald this week: “Some of my friends are surrounded by Russians now. They send a message once a day to say they are alive.”

Their lives in the last few days have been about keeping in touch as best as they can.

“I have lived all my life in Ukraine, all my roots, all generations of my family. I don’t have anyone else who is out of there,” Maryna said. “I have people in Western Ukraine, Eastern, the middle, in Kyiv, I have everybody everywhere, they are just in the middle of the horrors.

“We talk on WhatsApp. Other best friends, their house was bombed.

“My country is being absolutely ruined. Friends have sent videos of the streets where I used to walk with my children and they are messed up, it is difficult to believe.”

Maryna had lived in Kharkiv before coming to England.

The appeal for donations she has been running with Ben has seen items flood into their house and Buildbase in Maybrook Road. Currently they are at capacity and are working with volunteers to sort the items to make sure the essentials make their way to Poland, one of countries where refugees are being cared for.

They had originally planned to make the delivery using a van, but now a lorry is needed.

“We will sort the things and we will move them to Birmingham to the Polish community,” said Maryna.

From there they will go to London and then to the Polish border.

If you can help with transport, please call Maryna on 078264 78134 or Ben on 077950 77730. You can also email news@stratford-herald.com.