Loose and dangerous paving slabs still not fixed in Stratford High Street

THERE is still no date confirmed when work will be carried out to repair Stratford’s pavements and the trip hazards that can be seen around the town.

During a quick walk along High Street last week, the Herald counted 13 wonky, broken or dangerous paving slabs on the Debenhams side of the High Street alone.

The pavements in High Street, Stratford. (63320759)

On the other side of street, the count is much lower with only four slabs detached from their foundations, but that includes one of the worst examples – an accident waiting to happen – where one particular slab has raised clear from the level surface of the pavement.