IT might give a much-needed boost to the Stratford economy, but thousands of motorists are once again furious about the gridlock caused by this year’s Victorian Christmas Market.

The free annual seasonal delight in the town centre is enjoyed by residents and visitors alike but not if you’re behind the wheel of a car and trapped in traffic with average journey times taking ages to cover a couple of miles.

One local complained: “It has just taken me 40 minutes to drive from my home in Elgin Gardens, Stratford to Trinity Court Surgery for my husband’s doctor’s appointment! We left home at 10.12am so it was not in rush hour. A journey which normally would take a maximum of 10 minutes even during busy times. How on earth can Stratford District Council justify the disruption they are causing to businesses, shops, emergency services and people’s lives by persisting in closing the centre of town for FOUR days at the busiest time of year? It is absolutely appalling.”

Others can’t wait for the Victorian Market to get started because it’s packed with loads of food and craft stalls and entertainment for all the family especially children who love the fairground attractions.

Christmas comes but once a year but is it time for a re-think about closing the town down and should a new location like Waterside, Bancroft Gardens and the Recreation Ground be considered?

Have your say. Let us know what you think. For or against?

Email us: news@stratford-herald.com